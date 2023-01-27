Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) Shares Up 0.6%

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.67 and last traded at $92.52. 50,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Moog from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83.

In other news, Director Peter J. Gundermann sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $121,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

