Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $533.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $432.00 to $533.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $445.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $432.76 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at $43,022,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,549 shares of company stock worth $37,233,959 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

