MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,156,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 998,704 shares.The stock last traded at $10.88 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

MoneyGram International Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 7,823,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,363,000 after buying an additional 855,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 117,751 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,462,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

