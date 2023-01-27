Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Lowers Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,098. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

