Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $42.34. 5,148,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,236,055. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.