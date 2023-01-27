Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $3.03 Million Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 431,463 shares during the period. Gerdau comprises about 2.4% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Gerdau were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,167,000. Moneda USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 818,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 123,573 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 852.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,210,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Price Performance

GGB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,699,922. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Gerdau Dividend Announcement

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.404 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

Gerdau Profile

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company in the Americas. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. It provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.