Mizuho Cuts ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target to $64.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

