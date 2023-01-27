Mizuho Cuts ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target to $64.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
ALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.20.
ALLETE Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Trading of ALLETE
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALLETE (ALE)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.