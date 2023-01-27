Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.89. Approximately 797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Plants and Infrastructure Systems, Logistics, Thermal and Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense and Space. The Energy segment handles clean gas and steam power systems, nuclear power systems, compressors, and marine machinery.

