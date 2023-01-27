Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MITFF remained flat at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

