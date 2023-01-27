Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,111 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $188.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

