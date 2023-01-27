Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New $185,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

