Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,517,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $115.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

