Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$21.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MI.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.84.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.74. 102,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.48. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$22.75. The firm has a market cap of C$607.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

