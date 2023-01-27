Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 578,797 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,797 shares during the quarter. PetIQ makes up approximately 0.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.79% of PetIQ worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 79.1% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 174.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Price Performance

Shares of PETQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 52,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,437. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

