Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $17.64 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Terex makes up approximately 2.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.88% of Terex worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after buying an additional 566,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terex Price Performance

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of Terex stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 123,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,409. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading

