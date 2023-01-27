Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $713.16

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 713.16 ($8.83) and traded as high as GBX 722 ($8.94). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 718.75 ($8.90), with a volume of 61,113 shares traded.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 713.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 706.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £479.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid Wynd International Investment Trust news, insider David Kidd bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £55,275 ($68,435.06).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

