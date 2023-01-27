Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSVB opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.18. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.