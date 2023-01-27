Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 20th

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.56. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.77 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $369,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

