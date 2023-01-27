MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

MGEE stock opened at $70.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Articles

