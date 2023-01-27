Metadium Hits Market Capitalization of $52.31 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $52.31 million and $7.06 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00401876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,492.14 or 0.28206271 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00587227 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metadium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

