Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,037 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,502. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $268.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,963 shares of company stock valued at $88,258,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

