MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Moneda USA Inc.

Moneda USA Inc. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 18.4% of Moneda USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $10.34 on Friday, hitting $1,198.92. 126,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $935.66 and a 200 day moving average of $897.90.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

