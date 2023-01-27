Members Trust Co Sells 54 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Members Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $313.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $374.67. The stock has a market cap of $321.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

