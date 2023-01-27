Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,918,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $82.22. 1,313,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,791,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.