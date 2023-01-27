MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Down 59.0% in January

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MediWound Stock Up 1.3 %

MDWD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,000. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99. MediWound has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in MediWound by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Stories

