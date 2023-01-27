MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Down 59.0% in January

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MediWound Stock Up 1.3 %

MDWD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,000. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99. MediWound has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in MediWound by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Stories

