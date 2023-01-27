Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 277.2% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 2,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €8.20 ($8.91) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €9.00 ($9.78) to €9.60 ($10.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

