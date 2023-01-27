Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MPW. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

About Medical Properties Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.