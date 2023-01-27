Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MPW. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.
Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
