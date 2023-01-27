MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
MDVL opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $39.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.35.
MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 219.07% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solution. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology segments. The Retail Pharmacy Services segment comprises the MedAvail Pharmacy Inc and does business under the trade name SpotRx Pharmacy.
