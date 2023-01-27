MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MDVL opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $39.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.35.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 219.07% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MedAvail by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 134,315 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter worth $5,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solution. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology segments. The Retail Pharmacy Services segment comprises the MedAvail Pharmacy Inc and does business under the trade name SpotRx Pharmacy.

