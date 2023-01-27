MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 460.0% in January

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Price Performance

MDM Permian stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.03. 141,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.03. MDM Permian has a 12-month low of 0.01 and a 12-month high of 0.25.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

