MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 460.0% in January

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MDM Permian Price Performance
MDM Permian stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.03. 141,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.03. MDM Permian has a 12-month low of 0.01 and a 12-month high of 0.25.
About MDM Permian
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDM Permian (MDMP)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.