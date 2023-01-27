McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

McKesson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McKesson to earn $26.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $384.12 on Friday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $248.63 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in McKesson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in McKesson by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.20.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

