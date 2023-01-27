McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.31. 249,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,051. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

