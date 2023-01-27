McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.56-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.56-2.61 EPS.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

