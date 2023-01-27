Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ JMAC remained flat at $10.42 during midday trading on Thursday. 330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,738. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 402,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,912 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,154,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

