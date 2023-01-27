Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $414.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $427.00 to $414.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.04.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $377.24 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.