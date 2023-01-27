Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $406.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.33.

NYSE:MA opened at $377.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.74. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

