Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $13.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.33.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.3 %

MA stock opened at $377.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

