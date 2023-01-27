Martin Ive Purchases 274,987 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Martin Ive purchased 274,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £19,249.09 ($23,831.98).

Martin Ive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Martin Ive purchased 394,824 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £27,637.68 ($34,217.75).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Martin Ive purchased 900,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($66,856.51).

SEE stock opened at GBX 6.85 ($0.08) on Friday. Seeing Machines Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.28. The firm has a market cap of £284.69 million and a P/E ratio of -11.42.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

