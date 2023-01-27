Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.74. 175,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,323. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average of $163.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.85.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

