Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after buying an additional 70,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE MMC traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.29. 478,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

