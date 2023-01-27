Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.10. 28,787,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 41,580,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $952.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.43 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

