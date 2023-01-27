Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,381,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,820 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Manulife Financial worth $461,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,805 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,374,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 185,164 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.78. 1,845,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

