ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.11.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $88.26 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,786,000 after buying an additional 92,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,012,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

