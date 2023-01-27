Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in GoPro by 439.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 461,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 376,256 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in GoPro by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

GoPro stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $935.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.54 million. Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

