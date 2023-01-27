Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.15

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.15 and traded as high as C$11.50. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$11.43, with a volume of 162,857 shares.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Up 1.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.16. The company has a market cap of C$933.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.
Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$201.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current year.
About Major Drilling Group International
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
