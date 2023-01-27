Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 208.2% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,509,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maison Luxe Price Performance

Shares of MASN remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 276,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,461. Maison Luxe has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $480,498.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

