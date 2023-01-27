Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. 126,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,738. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.68 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

