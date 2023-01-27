Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 8,060 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 180.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 77.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 82.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 43,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,320. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

