Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 180 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 5.1% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,875. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.43 and its 200 day moving average is $323.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $358.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

