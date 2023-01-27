MagnetGold Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and $97.66 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00398144 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.85 or 0.27946742 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00590996 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

