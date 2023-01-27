MAGIC (MAGIC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $326.30 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. MAGIC has a market cap of $326.30 million and approximately $233.39 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00006733 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 87.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00402284 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.14 or 0.28237365 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00581351 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,708,248 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

